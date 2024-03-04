Advertisement
1. #IRISH AID: Ireland is preparing to join an international operation to drop aid into Gaza, The Journal has learned.

2. #BENNY GANZ: A top member of Israel’s wartime Cabinet is meeting with US officials in Washington while talks are under way in Egypt to broker a ceasefire in Gaza before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins next week.

3. #OUT IN THE COLD: International protection applicants say it is devastating to be left out in the cold as the government ends a brief provision of emergency accommodation in the wake of the snowfall on Friday morning.

4. #CRACKDOWN: Two new charges have been brought by Iraqi authorities against Yasser Eljuboori, an Irish citizen who has been held in the country since last week.

5. #US ELECTION: The US Supreme Court has ruled that Donald Trump can remain on the presidential primary ballot in Colorado, overturning a decision from the state’s court to remove him for allegedly engaging in insurrection.

