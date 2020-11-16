#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 16 November 2020
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Stephen McDermott Monday 16 Nov 2020, 4:56 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Linn Currie
Image: Shutterstock/Linn Currie

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #STREET DRINKING: The Taoiseach has said the Government will review permission given to pubs to sell takeaway pints due to a number of high-profile instances of people congregating in public.

2. #VACCINE: A second experimental vaccine against Covid-19 by Moderna has been shown to be 94.5% effective according to early results from a clinical trial.

3. #EXAM SEASON: Almost 2,600 students have begun their postponed Leaving Cert examinations, after opting not to receive Calculated Grades earlier this year.

4. #AZZAM RAGURAGUI: The parents of an 18-year-old who was stabbed to death have described the attack that killed him as “brutal” and unprovoked at a sentencing hearing for his killer today.

5. #HURRICANE IOTA: Low-lying areas of Honduras and Nicaragua have been evacuated as the Category 5 Hurricane Iota moves towards Central America.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in one of the stories above.

Stephen McDermott
