The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #GOVERNMENT: Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party have agreed a draft programme for government.
2. #WEATHER: Met Éireann has today issued weather warnings with thunderstorms and lightning expected across large parts of the country.
3. #SHOPPING: Retailers located in shopping centres are allowed to re-open their doors from today.
4. #FACE MASKS: The government has launched a campaign to encourage members of the public to wear face coverings on public transport, in shops and other places where it is difficult to physically distance.
5. #JAILED: A man has been jailed after admitting urinating next to the memorial dedicated to PC Keith Palmer, who was stabbed to death in the 2017 Westminster terror attack.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS