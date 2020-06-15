The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GOVERNMENT: Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party have agreed a draft programme for government.

2. #WEATHER: Met Éireann has today issued weather warnings with thunderstorms and lightning expected across large parts of the country.

3. #SHOPPING: Retailers located in shopping centres are allowed to re-open their doors from today.

4. #FACE MASKS: The government has launched a campaign to encourage members of the public to wear face coverings on public transport, in shops and other places where it is difficult to physically distance.

5. #JAILED: A man has been jailed after admitting urinating next to the memorial dedicated to PC Keith Palmer, who was stabbed to death in the 2017 Westminster terror attack.