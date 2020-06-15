Met Éireann issues yellow or orange weather warnings to 25 counties as thunderstorms expected

MET ÉIREANN HAS today issued weather warnings with thunderstorms and lightning expected across large parts of the country.

An orange warning is in place for Longford, Cavan, Leitrim and Roscommon until 6pm this evening. Forecasters said that these counties can expect “intense thundery downpours today, in excess of 50mm, which will lead to surface flooding”.

Yellow warnings are in place for the following counties; Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary.

This yellow warning is in effect until 9pm this evening and forecasters said that there is a risk of localised flooding in these counties.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has also urged road users to exercise caution while using the roads today.

Road users in areas affected by the orange warning are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

Motorists have been warned to slow down and to allow extra space between the vehicle in front of you as it takes longer for vehicles to come to a stop while on wet roads.