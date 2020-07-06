The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #MATER: A personnel absence in April and the encoding of staff data lead to a delay in publishing 244 cases of Covid-19 at Dublin’s Mater Hospital, an internal HSE report has found.
2. #PUBS: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the full reopening of pubs on 20 July “could be delayed” if the rules are not adhered to.
3. #TRAVEL: Anyone arriving into Ireland from a country with a high incidence of Covid-19 should be subject to mandatory quarantine, according to Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE Dr Colm Henry.
4. #CRITICISM: Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman has hit out at ”homophobic” attempts on social media to link him to views which purport to condone paedophilia.
5. #RIP: Tributes have been paid to legendary Italian composer Ennio Morricone, one of the world’s most prolific film composers, who has died aged 91.
