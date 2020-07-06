Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91

LEGENDARY ITALIAN COMPOSER Ennio Morricone, one of the world’s most prolific film composers, has died aged 91.

Best-known for scoring Sergio Leone’s Spaghetti Westerns, the Oscar winner passed away at a hospital in Rome where he was being treated for a fractured femur following a fall, according to Italian media reports, quoting a statement from a lawyer.

In addition to his work with Leone, Morricone composed 500 film scores, including The Mission, The Untouchables and Cinema Paradiso.

A statement issued by the lawyer and family friend Giorgio Assuma said Morricone “passed away in the early hours of July 6 with the comfort of his faith”.

He remained “fully lucid and with great dignity right until the end,” the statement said.

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza wrote in a tweet: “Adieu maestro, and thank you for the emotions you gave us.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

As well as receiving an Honorary Oscar in 2007, Morricone was nominated competitively six times, winning once for his score to Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight in 2016.

Morricone continued to tour extensively in his later years, including in Ireland.