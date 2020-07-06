This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 6 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91

Morricone composed scores for films The Mission, The Untouchables and Cinema Paradiso.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 6 Jul 2020, 8:47 AM
7 minutes ago 956 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5142369
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

LEGENDARY ITALIAN COMPOSER Ennio Morricone, one of the world’s most prolific film composers, has died aged 91. 

Best-known for scoring Sergio Leone’s Spaghetti Westerns, the Oscar winner passed away at a hospital in Rome where he was being treated for a fractured femur following a fall, according to Italian media reports, quoting a statement from a lawyer. 

In addition to his work with Leone, Morricone composed 500 film scores, including The Mission, The Untouchables and Cinema Paradiso. 

A statement issued by the lawyer and family friend Giorgio Assuma said Morricone “passed away in the early hours of July 6 with the comfort of his faith”.

He remained “fully lucid and with great dignity right until the end,” the statement said.

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza wrote in a tweet: “Adieu maestro, and thank you for the emotions you gave us.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

As well as receiving an Honorary Oscar in 2007, Morricone was nominated competitively six times, winning once for his score to Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight in 2016. 

Morricone continued to tour extensively in his later years, including in Ireland.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie