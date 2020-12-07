#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 7 December 2020
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Ceimin Burke Monday 7 Dec 2020, 5:00 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Viorel Sima
Image: Shutterstock/Viorel Sima

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RTÉ: An internal review found five breaches of Covid-19 protocols at a contorversial retirement gathering in RTÉ last month.

2. #BREXIT: Trade deal talks between the EU and the UK remain “very challenging” and it is “in the best interest of all concerned” that an agreement is reached, the Taoiseach has said.

3. #NO SHOWS: The government is urging people not to be a restaurant ‘no show’ by not turning up for bookings without cancelling if they can’t make it. 

4. #POLIICICS: Leo Varadkar accused Mary Lou McDonald of justifying “internal party intimidation” after the Sinn Féin leader played down an incident which caused a young activist to resign from the party last week.

5. #LADIES FOOTBALL: Galway manager Tim Rabbitt hit back at suggestions from LGFA president Marie Hickey that his side could have been on the pitch earlier for their All-Ireland semi-final against Cork.

