The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #FIRHOUSE: An investigation has been launched after a man in his 60s was killed in his own home.
2. #DRINK LAWS: Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said discretion will be used by the authorities after gardaí warned that alcohol licences are not valid for areas outside pubs and restaurants.
3. #INQUEST: The inquest into the death of George Nkencho has been adjourned for six months as the GSOC investigation remains ongoing.
4. #AH HERE: Amazon has been branded as “obscene” after an investigation at one of its Scottish warehouses suggested the online retail giant is destroying millions of items every year.
5. #NEARING THE END: English health secretary Matt Hancock said he plans to scrap the requirement for people who have had two Covid-19 jabs and come into contact with an infected person to isolate for ten days.
