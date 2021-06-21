George Nkencho inquest to formally open as demonstrators gather to 'stand in solidarity' with family

The coffin at George Nkencho's funeral proceedings in Dublin earlier this year.

The coffin at George Nkencho's funeral proceedings in Dublin earlier this year.

A GROUP OF demonstrators will gather outside the RDS in Dublin today as the inquest formally opens into the death of George Nkencho.

The 27-year-old was shot dead by gardaí outside his home in Clonee, Co Dublin in December 2020.

He was shot multiple times by gardaí while allegedly brandishing a knife. Nkencho was suffering from mental health issues at the time.

A GSOC investigation is currently underway. A report on the investigation is due to be published later this year.

The inquest into his death will open at 10am today in the Dublin District Coroner Court held in the RDS venue. However, it will adjourn shortly afterwards, as the GSOC investigation is still ongoing.

An inquest is held for any death that occurred due to an unnatural cause. Inquests are adjourned until any related investigations are completed.

Activist groups will gather near the RDS ahead of the opening of the inquest to show support for Nkencho’s family members.

Former Dublin West TD and activist Ruth Coppinger will be in attendance. She said demonstrators want to “give support to the family themselves on such a harrowing day”.

“What happened to George has to be fully and properly investigated,” she told The Journal.

On Friday Gloria Nkencho, George’s sister, called for solidarity among activists ahead of the inquest into her brother’s death.

“I believe what happened to my brother points to a larger issue that’s present here – the way minorities are policed, classism, and huge issues with the mental health sector in Ireland,” Gloria said during an event held over Zoom.

She added that there are issues in Ireland with racism and classism – “what class you belong to sometimes determines sometimes how you’re going to be treated in society, and the colour of your skin plays a factor in it.”

In April, the Justice for George Nkencho Coalition, a group of family members and activists, issued a statement calling for a number of measures, including an independent public inquiry into the shooting.

The group said the fatal incident was “exploited by racists, fascists and far-rights” in order to “whip up negative sentiments in our beautiful communities”.

They called for engagement within the Dublin 15 community, increased mental health services and for public officials and gardaí to work with community leaders on local policing issues.

A number of organisations including the Justice for George Nkencho Coalition, Youth Against Racism and Inequality (YARI) and United Against Racism are expected to attend today’s demonstration.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

An activist with YARI, Peter McGregor, said the demonstrators want to “stand in solidarity” with George Nkencho’s family members on the day.

“This is quite an important day – the opening of an inquest – so it’s a great opportunity to bring to light the questions that were asked almost six months ago now,” he said.

Now as restrictions are easing a little bit and as this day comes up, it’s a good opportunity for us to kickstart the campaign again.

“With the pandemic, people haven’t been able to protest as much and Zoom meetings aren’t really the same as public gatherings.”

The demonstrators are expected to stay in the area for around an hour later this morning.

The Justice for George Nkencho Coalition Facebook page for the demonstration included a statement from Gloria Nkencho.

It said: “We appeal to all organisations, to young people, students, parents, trade unionists, political parties, organisations within the black and minority communities: stand with us to call for justice and truth – for a full and thorough investigation into the shooting dead of our brother and son, George.”