THE EU IS expected to later approve the first countermeasures against tariffs that have been imposed by US president Donald Trump.

In a move that was welcomed in the Dáil yesterday, bourbon and other US whiskeys escaped the EU countermeasures.

Ireland, Italy and France were among countries who feared their alcohol industries would become major casualties of a trade war with Trump had whiskey been included in retaliatory EU tariffs.

Trump tariffs

The US applied a universal 10% tariff for countries such as the UK over the weekend, but overnight, it slapped a 20% rate on many EU goods.

Pharmaceuticals are exempted for now, but Trump warned late last night that “we’re going to be announcing very shortly a major tariff on pharmaceuticals”.

However, the countermeasures that the EU is expected to approve later today are not in response to these tariffs that came in overnight, but rather are a response to the 25% tariffs that Trump imposed on steel and aluminium from 12 March.

In response to these tariffs on steel and aluminium, the EU allowed the suspension of existing 2018 and 2020 countermeasures against the US to lapse.

These measures targeted a variety of American products, ranging from boats to bourbon to Harley-Davidson motorbikes, that respond to the economic harm done on €8 billion of EU steel and aluminium exports.

Last week, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen remarked that she was “already finalising” this first package of countermeasures.

The EU also pledged a second response that it said would “come into force by mid-April, following consultation of Member States and stakeholders”.

This second response is a “package of new countermeasures on US exports” and it would place a 25% duty on a wide range of US exports.

Certain boats and vehicles are to be included on this list of US exports, as are various food stuffs such as soybeans, almonds, orange juice and cranberries.

There will also be a 25% tariff imposed by the EU on iron, steel, aluminium, and various types of makeup, according to a document seen by AFP.

But in a move that was welcomed yesterday in the Dáil by Labour leader Ivana Bacik, whiskey, wine and diary products do not appear on the list of countermeasures.

Ireland was one of several countries arguing for the exclusion of whiskey in a bid to shield the spirits sector from tariff reprisals by Trump.

EU countermeasures

If approved, the first set of tariffs, on items such as orange juice and cranberries, will comes into effect from 15 April.

This would undo a suspension on retaliatory measures that the EU implemented in 2018 during Trump’s first term and later lifted in 2021 when Biden was in office.

Then on 16 May, a 25% duty will be imposed on US exports such as steel and polyethylene, which is the most widely used plastic in the world and is found in shopping bags, toys, and bottles.

And later in the year, on 1 December, a 25% duty would come into force on almonds and soybeans.

The US is the world’s second-largest soybean producer and exporter, and last year the EU purchased around $2.4 billion worth of soybeans from the US.

The EU also imported around $1.3 billion worth of almonds from the US last year.

Meanwhile, the EU is understood to also be targeting items from Republican strong holds, such as ice cream from Arizona and handkerchiefs from South Carolina, according to Politico.