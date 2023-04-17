EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the day’s biggest news stories.

1. #REGENCY HOTEL Gerard Hutch has been found not guilty in the Special Criminal Court trial for the murder of David Byrne in the Regency Hotel in Dublin in 2016.

2. #TONY HOLOHAN Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said there are “very clear lessons to be learnt” following the publication of a report into the secondment of former chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan to Trinity College Dublin.

3. #GFA25 Former US senator George Mitchell urged leaders to act with the “courage and wisdom” that their predecessors had done 25 years ago.

4. #ASLAN Christy Dignam has said that he’s happy but is sometimes scared about what is ahead. He sat down on the Ryan Tubridy Show to speak about his mortality and the 10-year illness that now has him at home in palliative care.

5. #CLOSURE ORDER Eleven food businesses have been served with closure orders in March by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).