Court to deliver verdict today in Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch Regency murder trial

GERARD HUTCH AND two co-accused will learn today the verdict in the Special Criminal Court trial for the murder of David Byrne in a Dublin hotel.

Hutch (59), last of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, denies the murder of Byrne (33) during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Hotel on 5 February 2016.

Hutch’s two co-accused – Paul Murphy (61), of Cherry Avenue, Swords, Co Dublin and Jason Bonney (50), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13 – have pleaded not guilty to participating in or contributing to the murder of David Byrne by providing access to motor vehicles on 5 February 2016.

Byrne, from Crumlin, was shot dead at the hotel in Whitehall, Dublin 9 after five men, three disguised as armed gardaí in tactical clothing and carrying AK-47 assault rifles, stormed the building during the attack, which was hosting a boxing weigh-in at the time.

The victim was shot by two of the tactical assailants and further rounds were delivered to his head and body.

Byrne died after suffering catastrophic injuries from six gunshots fired from a high-velocity weapon to the head, face, stomach, hand and legs.

The trial heard evidence from former Sinn Féin Councillor Jonathan Dowdall along with audio taken from a listening device inside a vehicle as Hutch and Dowdall allegedly travelled to Northern Ireland to meet Republican paramilitary contacts.

Advertisement

Prosecution

Prosecuting barrister Fiona Murphy told the trial in his closing speech in January that Hutch was one of two gunmen disguised in tactical gear who shot Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne in a “brutal and callous execution” as the victim scrambled on the ground of the Regency Hotel amongst “complete carnage”.

Murphy said the covert recordings showed Hutch had authority over the AK-47 rifles used in the attack and was seeking someone to assist in diffusing the aftermath of the very serious situation that developed.

She said that Hutch was talking about the movement of the weapons at a crucial time in which they ultimately ended up in transit and seized by gardai from convicted IRA man Shane Rowan just two days later.

Murphy said there was “no denial or pushback” from Hutch in the audio against implications that he was centrally involved in the Regency attack.

Defence

However, Hutch’s barrister senior counsel Brendan Grehan argued in his closing address that the prosecution case against his client stands or falls on whether the Special Criminal Court can believe the evidence of the “proven and admitted liar and perjurer” Jonathan Dowdall.

Grehan told the court that Dowdall is a “master manipulator” who decided he would give evidence against Mr Hutch to get his own charge of murdering David Byrne dropped.

The defence barrister said the only evidence against Hutch, besides Dowdall’s “flawed” testimony, is an eight-hour audio recording of conversations between Hutch and Dowdall in which the prosecution alleges the accused made tacit admissions about his role in the shooting at the Regency Hotel.

Grehan submitted: “I challenge anyone to find any unambiguous admission to involvement in the Regency anywhere in the transcript.”

The presiding judge Justice Tara Burns sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone will deliver their verdict later today.