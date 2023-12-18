Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 18 December 2023 Dublin: 11°C
GOOD EVENING

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

0
813
1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1.#GALWAY Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman said the suspected arson attack on a hotel earmarked for asylum seekers in Co Galway was “deeply sinister”

2.#GAZA Israel has kept up heavy bombing of Gaza today as it faces accusations from a human rights group that it is deliberately starving Palestinians in its campaign sparked by the 7 October Hamas attacks.

3.#AOIFE JOHNSTON The HSE announced a new investigation is to be carried out into the death 16-year-old Aoife Johnston at University Hospital Limerick

4.#VATICAN Pope Francis formally approved allowing priests to bless same-sex couples.

5.#NO-EL KELLY Ryan Tubridy described the day he was due to appear before two Oireachtas committees as “Christmas morning – flipped” in a new interview with fellow-broadcaster Doireann Garrihy on her podcast ‘The Laughs of Your Life’.

The Journal is now on TikTok – press the button below to follow us.

Follow us on TikTok

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags