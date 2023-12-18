Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.
1.#GALWAY Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman said the suspected arson attack on a hotel earmarked for asylum seekers in Co Galway was “deeply sinister”.
2.#GAZA Israel has kept up heavy bombing of Gaza today as it faces accusations from a human rights group that it is deliberately starving Palestinians in its campaign sparked by the 7 October Hamas attacks.
3.#AOIFE JOHNSTON The HSE announced a new investigation is to be carried out into the death 16-year-old Aoife Johnston at University Hospital Limerick.
4.#VATICAN Pope Francis formally approved allowing priests to bless same-sex couples.
5.#NO-EL KELLY Ryan Tubridy described the day he was due to appear before two Oireachtas committees as “Christmas morning – flipped” in a new interview with fellow-broadcaster Doireann Garrihy on her podcast ‘The Laughs of Your Life’.
