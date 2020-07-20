5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #VACCINE Oxford University researchers have trialled a Covid-19 vaccine and found that it produces an immune response, according to preliminary results. However, it is too early to see if it will meet requirements as an effective vaccine.

2. #RENT FREEZE The cabinet is set to meet incorporeally today to extend the rent freeze and ban on evictions. Signing off on the “green list” has been delayed, however, as Taoiseach Micheál Martin remains in Brussels.

3. #COVID CONSTRUCTION A Dublin city construction site has been closed after a number of cases of coronavirus were identified. According to John Paul Construction, one worker tested positive and follow up testing identified a number of other cases.

4. #LIMERICK PUB The Gardaí have ordered a Limerick publican to close his doors after he opened his pub this morning. Due to the delay in implementing Phase Four, only pubs and restaurants that serve food can open.

5. #PUP The number of people accessing the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has dropped by 31,800 this week to 313,800 total. This leaves a total drop of over 100,000 in the last two weeks.