This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 20 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Number of people in receipt of Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment down by 31,800 in a week

The number of people in receipt of the Covid-19 PUP has fallen to 31,800 from 345,600 last week.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 20 Jul 2020, 12:04 PM
14 minutes ago 1,208 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5154482
An Intreo Empoyment and Incomes Support office in Dublin city centre in April.
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie
An Intreo Empoyment and Incomes Support office in Dublin city centre in April.
An Intreo Empoyment and Incomes Support office in Dublin city centre in April.
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

313,800 PEOPLE ARE to receive the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) this week, down 31,800 on last week and down 100,000 in two weeks.

The payments are worth €97 million. The highest payment of €350 a week is for those who were earning €200 a week or more, while the payment for those earning up to €199,99 a week receive the Covid-19 PUP of €203 a week.

Today, the Independent reported that the government is to cut the top payment by €50 a week as part of the government’s July Stimulus package, to be announced this week.

In the past seven days, 28,700 people have closed their claim for a Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Some 13,100 will be receiving their final payment tomorrow, 21 July.

The top three sectors in which employees are returning to work this week are:

  • Accommodation and food services;
  • Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; and
  • Construction.

The largest cohort returning to work is aged between 35 and 44.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said: “This week, I will be announcing initiatives under the Government’s July Stimulus package aimed specifically at enabling people to move back into employment.

“I have been working closely with the officials in my Department and my colleagues in Government on developing a suite of measures that will stimulate the economy and provide supports to businesses.

A key element of the package will be enhancing the supports available to people who have lost employment during this pandemic to assist them back into work as quickly as possible.

Humphreys also urged caution, and that businesses and employees needed to adhere to the public health advice:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It is absolutely critical that we heed the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team as everyone is eager to move ahead. Now is not the time to become complacent and we must continue to follow the advice of NPHET.”

As well as those availing of the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment, there are now over 67,400 employers who have registered with the Revenue Commissioners for the Covid-19 Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS).

An estimated 415,000 employees are currently being supported by the scheme having received a subsidy in their most recent pay period.

The above payments are in addition to the 220,900 people who were reported on the Live Register as of the end of June.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie