Number of people in receipt of Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment down by 31,800 in a week

An Intreo Empoyment and Incomes Support office in Dublin city centre in April.

An Intreo Empoyment and Incomes Support office in Dublin city centre in April.

313,800 PEOPLE ARE to receive the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) this week, down 31,800 on last week and down 100,000 in two weeks.

The payments are worth €97 million. The highest payment of €350 a week is for those who were earning €200 a week or more, while the payment for those earning up to €199,99 a week receive the Covid-19 PUP of €203 a week.

Today, the Independent reported that the government is to cut the top payment by €50 a week as part of the government’s July Stimulus package, to be announced this week.

In the past seven days, 28,700 people have closed their claim for a Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Some 13,100 will be receiving their final payment tomorrow, 21 July.

The top three sectors in which employees are returning to work this week are:

Accommodation and food services;

Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; and

Construction.

The largest cohort returning to work is aged between 35 and 44.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said: “This week, I will be announcing initiatives under the Government’s July Stimulus package aimed specifically at enabling people to move back into employment.

“I have been working closely with the officials in my Department and my colleagues in Government on developing a suite of measures that will stimulate the economy and provide supports to businesses.

A key element of the package will be enhancing the supports available to people who have lost employment during this pandemic to assist them back into work as quickly as possible.

Humphreys also urged caution, and that businesses and employees needed to adhere to the public health advice:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“It is absolutely critical that we heed the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team as everyone is eager to move ahead. Now is not the time to become complacent and we must continue to follow the advice of NPHET.”

As well as those availing of the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment, there are now over 67,400 employers who have registered with the Revenue Commissioners for the Covid-19 Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS).

An estimated 415,000 employees are currently being supported by the scheme having received a subsidy in their most recent pay period.

The above payments are in addition to the 220,900 people who were reported on the Live Register as of the end of June.