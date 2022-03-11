#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 11 March 2022
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Eoghan Dalton Friday 11 Mar 2022, 5:00 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE The Ukrainian military says Kyiv may soon be encircled, with Russian forces moving in on areas north and west of the capital, while civilians in the central city of Dnipro have been hit by shelling today.

2. #ZELENSKY The Ukrainian president rejected Russia’s claims about the manufacturing of biological weapons in his country ahead of a United Nations Security Council meeting which is taking place today.

3. #ENERGY AGREEMENT EU leaders have agreed to phase out the bloc’s dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal by 2027. 

4. #HISTORICAL ABUSE A long-awaited public apology to the victims of historical institutional abuse is being delivered in the Northern Ireland Assembly today. 

5. #ANA KRIEGAL One of the boys convicted of murdering the schoolgirl is seeking to introduce fresh evidence at his upcoming appeal and wants to challenge the admissibility of certain matters that weren’t challenged at his trial.

