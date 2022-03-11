Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
The Ukrainian military says Kyiv may soon be encircled, with Russian forces moving in on areas north and west of the capital.
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
AS THE INVASION of Ukraine passes the second-week mark, Russian forces are edging closer to the city of Kyiv.
Here are the latest developments:
Two casualties reported in Lutsk: local officials
Two Ukrainian soldiers were killed this morning in Russian strikes on the Lutsk military airport in northwest Ukraine, local authorities said.
“At 05:45 am (0345 GMT), four rockets were fired… by a Russian army bomber on the Lutsk military airfield,” said regional administration official Yuriy Pohuliayko on Telegram, adding that “two soldiers were killed and six wounded”.
Earlier, Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konachenkov announced that “Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk military airfields had been put out of action”.
Lutsk mayor Ihor Polishchuk wrote on Facebook: “Explosions at the airport side. Everyone to shelters! Do not publish any photos, addresses or coordinates!”
Irish medical student Racheal Diyaolu, who was living in the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine when the country was invaded, arrived back in Dublin last night after five days of travelling.
“After 15 sleepless nights and buckets of tears, my family and I are at peace knowing she’s home and safe. A sincere thank you to everyone for all the love, prayers and support shown to us,” Racheal’s sister Christiana tweeted this morning.
“Words cannot describe how grateful we are. To Joe and Gary, our brave heroes, we’ll be singing your praises till the end of time! We’re ordering the extra dinner table seats as we speak! To @dfatirl [Department of Foreign Affairs] for sorting Racheal out once she got to the border! Thank you!”
The 19-year-old Carlow native made it to the border with the help of Joe McCarthy and Gary Taylor, landscape gardeners from Scotland who have been travelling throughout the war-torn country helping people get out.
RTÉ News was there last night when Racheal was finally reunited with her family in Dublin Airport’s arrival hall:
'Overwhelmed but really happy': Carlow student Racheal Diyaolu arrives safely back in Ireland after fleeing Ukraine | https://t.co/yXguFXzPRb pic.twitter.com/dlWbWZSVSn— RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 11, 2022
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has shared images of a man who they say lost his entire family after a rocket hit where they were staying in Marhalivka, outside Kyiv.
“This man and his family left Kyiv to be safe. The rocket hit his house, there were 12 people: children (two grandchildren and two nieces), wife, daughter, sister… Only he and his cat survived.”
📍Marhalivka.— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 11, 2022
This man and his family left Kyiv to be safe. The rocket hit his house, there were 12 people: children (two grandchildren and two nieces), wife, daughter, sister...
Only he and his cat survived.#closeUAskyNOW pic.twitter.com/02cNsfSN4W
Our reporter Niall O’Connor is back reporting from the Polish border town of Przemys this morning, where Ukrainian refugees have been arriving from Kyiv and Lviv. You can follow him here.
I’ll be reporting again today from the border. Follow along here on twitter and at the https://t.co/Hqxt68Gqwi.— Niall O’Connor (@NiallJournal_ie) March 11, 2022
How the mid-size Polish town of Przemysl has been transformed into a transport hub for refugees (via @thejournal_ie) https://t.co/y9AKJ94xL9
In what appeared to be the first direct attack on the city of Dnipro, civilian targets came under Russian shelling in the central Ukrainian city of today, killing one, emergency services said.
Early this morning, “there were three air strikes on the city, namely hitting a kindergarten, an apartment building and a two-story shoe factory, starting a fire. One person died,” the emergency services said in a statement.
Shelling was also reported in Lutsk, a city in the northwest.
Aftermath of airstrike on Dnipro this morning. Don’t think that city has been hit since day one. pic.twitter.com/Ra7oWRB3EF— Roland Oliphant (@RolandOliphant) March 11, 2022
Good morning, Adam Daly here to bring you through the latest updates on the war in Ukraine.
Here are some of the main points to know this morning:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (2)