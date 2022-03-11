21 mins ago

Irish medical student Racheal Diyaolu, who was living in the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine when the country was invaded, arrived back in Dublin last night after five days of travelling.

“After 15 sleepless nights and buckets of tears, my family and I are at peace knowing she’s home and safe. A sincere thank you to everyone for all the love, prayers and support shown to us,” Racheal’s sister Christiana tweeted this morning.

“Words cannot describe how grateful we are. To Joe and Gary, our brave heroes, we’ll be singing your praises till the end of time! We’re ordering the extra dinner table seats as we speak! To @dfatirl [Department of Foreign Affairs] for sorting Racheal out once she got to the border! Thank you!”

The 19-year-old Carlow native made it to the border with the help of Joe McCarthy and Gary Taylor, landscape gardeners from Scotland who have been travelling throughout the war-torn country helping people get out.

RTÉ News was there last night when Racheal was finally reunited with her family in Dublin Airport’s arrival hall: