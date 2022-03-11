#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Friday 11 March 2022
Advertisement

Liveblog

5,891 Views 2 Comments
Share

AS THE INVASION of Ukraine passes the second-week mark, Russian forces are edging closer to the city of Kyiv.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Officials said the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was being transformed into a “fortress”
  • Civilian targets came under Russian shelling in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro today, killing one person.
  • There were airstrikes also reported in Lutsk, a city in north-western Ukraine
  • Yesterday’s talks between Moscow and Kyiv’s top diplomats ended without any progress.
  • The UN’s refugee agency estimates more than 2.3 million refugees have left Ukraine since the invasion.
  • The UN says two other Ukrainian maternity hospitals have been attacked and destroyed, including one in Zhytomyr, west of Kyiv, in addition to the Mariupol attack.

Two casualties reported in Lutsk: local officials

Two Ukrainian soldiers were killed this morning in Russian strikes on the Lutsk military airport in northwest Ukraine, local authorities said.

“At 05:45 am (0345 GMT), four rockets were fired… by a Russian army bomber on the Lutsk military airfield,” said regional administration official Yuriy Pohuliayko on Telegram, adding that “two soldiers were killed and six wounded”.

Earlier, Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konachenkov announced that “Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk military airfields had been put out of action”.

Lutsk mayor Ihor Polishchuk wrote on Facebook: “Explosions at the airport side. Everyone to shelters! Do not publish any photos, addresses or coordinates!”

Irish medical student Racheal Diyaolu, who was living in the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine when the country was invaded, arrived back in Dublin last night after five days of travelling.

“After 15 sleepless nights and buckets of tears, my family and I are at peace knowing she’s home and safe. A sincere thank you to everyone for all the love, prayers and support shown to us,” Racheal’s sister Christiana tweeted this morning.

“Words cannot describe how grateful we are. To Joe and Gary, our brave heroes, we’ll be singing your praises till the end of time! We’re ordering the extra dinner table seats as we speak! To @dfatirl [Department of Foreign Affairs] for sorting Racheal out once she got to the border! Thank you!”

The 19-year-old Carlow native made it to the border with the help of Joe McCarthy and Gary Taylor, landscape gardeners from Scotland who have been travelling throughout the war-torn country helping people get out.

RTÉ News was there last night when Racheal was finally reunited with her family in Dublin Airport’s arrival hall:

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has shared images of a man who they say lost his entire family after a rocket hit where they were staying in Marhalivka, outside Kyiv.

“This man and his family left Kyiv to be safe. The rocket hit his house, there were 12 people: children (two grandchildren and two nieces), wife, daughter, sister… Only he and his cat survived.”

Our reporter Niall O’Connor is back reporting from the Polish border town of Przemys this morning, where Ukrainian refugees have been arriving from Kyiv and Lviv. You can follow him here.

In what appeared to be the first direct attack on the city of Dnipro, civilian targets came under Russian shelling in the central Ukrainian city of today, killing one, emergency services said.

Early this morning, “there were three air strikes on the city, namely hitting a kindergarten, an apartment building and a two-story shoe factory, starting a fire. One person died,” the emergency services said in a statement.

Shelling was also reported in Lutsk, a city in the northwest.

Good morning, Adam Daly here to bring you through the latest updates on the war in Ukraine.

Here are some of the main points to know this morning:

  • The capital Kyiv may soon be encircled, with Russian forces moving in on areas north and west of the capital, the Ukrainian military says, with four other major cities effectively besieged.
  • The Ukrainian military said fighting is raging for control of the northern city of Chernihiv and Kharkiv and Severodonetsk in the east.
  • A kindergarten and an apartment block are hit in the first airstrikes on the central city of Dnipro, with at least one person dead.
  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said trucks carrying food and medicine to the besieged city of Mariupol – without water and power for 11 days – were attacked by Russian tanks.
  • The Russian army claims the deadly bomb attack on Mariupol’s children’s hospital was “staged” by Ukraine.
  • Ukraine said at least 71 children have been killed and more than 100 wounded since the Russian invasion began.
  • Irish student Racheal Diyaolu arrived home last night after being trapped in the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine when the country was invaded. 
  • Moscow promised to open humanitarian corridors every day to allow Ukrainians to flee, but Kyiv has rejected routes leading into Russia or its ally Belarus.
  • The UN Security Council will meet today after Russia says biological weapons are being developed in Ukraine, claims both Washington and Kyiv deny. The US says the allegations are a sign Moscow could soon use the weapons itself.
  • European Union leaders tell Ukraine there is no fast way to join the bloc, with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte saying membership is “for the long term, if at all.”
  • The UN says more than 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine – more than half to Poland.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie