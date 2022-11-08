The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
1. #COP27: The Taoiseach has urged world leaders at the climate summit in Egypt not to waste any more time before taking action on the climate, telling them the situation is “urgent but not hopeless”.
2. #DUBLIN: A key committee in Dublin City Council has voted in favour of making the pedestrianisation of Capel Street permanent. The vote will now go forward to a meeting of the wider council and if successful it will make it the longest pedestrianised street in the capital.
3. #CLOSURE ORDERS: The Food Safety Authority has listed the presence of live rodents to rusty utensils as among the reasons for closing four business premises last month.
4. #US MIDTERMS: Voters are casting their ballots across the United States in crucial midterm elections that will decide who controls Congress.
5. #WORLD CUP: The women’s national team captain Katie McCabe says she would not have travelled to the upcoming men’s World Cup in Qatar if given the chance and won’t be watching the tournament.
