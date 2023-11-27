EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #GAZA Qatar has announced a deal extending a truce between Israel and Hamas for two more days.

2. #DUBLIN RIOTS Pressure remains high on both the Justice Minister and Garda Commissioner following the events of last Thursday, with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald saying the “days of excuses” are over.

3. #WORKERS PROTEST Workers and trade unions gathered in Dublin city centre this afternoon in a show of solidarity following last Thursday’s attack in Parnell Square and the subsequent riots in the capital.

4. #SMOKING BAN New Zealand’s world-leading anti-smoking laws will be revoked, according to its new prime minister who has been sworn following the victory of the conservative National Party in elections.

#5. CHRISTMAS Christmas FM is returning to the airwaves tomorrow at midday to play Christmas tunes around the clock between now and the big day.

