The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ASTRAZENECA: The European Medicines Agency said that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective and that it is not associated with an increased risk of blood clots.

2. #HOWTH: Plans for the reclamation of almost five hectares of land at Howth in Dublin were revealed in a project estimated to cost around €26m million.

3. #JOHNNY DEPP: Amber Heard lied about giving her $7 million in divorce money to charity, Johnny Depp’s lawyers told an appeal court in the UK.

4. #REELING IN THE YEARS: RTÉ announced that the ever-popular Reeling in the Years programme is set to return on 11 April.

5. #RUGBY: Jacob Stockdale and Conor Murray return to the starting line-up as Ireland coach Andy Farrell makes six changes for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with England.