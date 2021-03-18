The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #ASTRAZENECA: The European Medicines Agency said that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective and that it is not associated with an increased risk of blood clots.
2. #HOWTH: Plans for the reclamation of almost five hectares of land at Howth in Dublin were revealed in a project estimated to cost around €26m million.
3. #JOHNNY DEPP: Amber Heard lied about giving her $7 million in divorce money to charity, Johnny Depp’s lawyers told an appeal court in the UK.
4. #REELING IN THE YEARS: RTÉ announced that the ever-popular Reeling in the Years programme is set to return on 11 April.
5. #RUGBY: Jacob Stockdale and Conor Murray return to the starting line-up as Ireland coach Andy Farrell makes six changes for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with England.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)