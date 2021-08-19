The 5 at 5: Thursday

1. #AFGHANISTAN: Simon Coveney revealed that the number of Irish people seeking to be evacuated from Afghanistan has risen to 36.

2. #ROADMAP: POlitical pressure is growing on the Government to unveil a roadmap for the return of live music.

3. #ARREST: A woman was arrested in Dublin this morning in relation to a money-laundering investigation.

4. #RIP: Two men died in a three-car crash in Meath this morning.

5. #INQUEST: The Plymouth gunman shot dead five people after a row with his mother, an inquest has heard.