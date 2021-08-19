Woman arrested as gardaí seize items as part of money laundering investigation

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a woman and seized a number of electronic and financial items following a search operation this morning.

Detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) searched two premises in West Dublin and Co Kildare with assistance from the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB) and the Armed Support Unit (ASU).

The searches were carried out as part of Operation Triassic, a money laundering investigation into a West African organised crime group.

A significant number of electronic and financial items were seized during the search and are currently being analysed by gardaí.

The 44-year old woman was arrested on suspicion of committing offences contrary to section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

She is currently being detained at Ronanstown Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

Investigations are ongoing.