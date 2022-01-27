The 5 at 5: Thursday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
1. #RUSSIA: The Defence Forces has revealed that it agreed late last year to arrange a meeting between Chief of Staff Seán Clancy and the Russian ambassador to Ireland, following a request from the Russian embassy.
2. #SMITH: Former Defence Forces soldier Lisa Smith married a member of al Qaida and stayed in a “bombed-out” house where militia and rebels held meetings when she was in Syria, her trial has heard.
3. #CARLOW: A man has been charged with two counts of deception as part of investigations into allegations that the body of a man was brought to a post office in Carlow.
4. #JOHNSON: Boris Johnson has said it is “total rhubarb” to say he intervened to get animals airlifted out of Afghanistan, after leaked emails suggested he authorised the controversial move.
5. #RIP: The world of British comedy has paid tribute to Barry Cryer following his death aged 86.
