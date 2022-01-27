#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 27 January 2022
Coveney says Defence Forces chief has his full support following comments at FG party meeting

Coveney was accused of undermining the Chief of Staff’s position.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 27 Jan 2022, 1:37 PM
43 minutes ago 2,381 Views 4 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

MINISTER FOR FOREIGN Affairs Simon Coveney has this afternoon given his full support to the Defence Forces’ Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy.

Speaking at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting last night, Coveney said he was surprised by a photograph of the new Defence Forces’ Chief of Staff Sean Clancy meeting with the Russian ambassador to Ireland.

It is reported Coveney also said the meeting was ill-judged, and that he had been told it was part of a series of meetings Clancy was undertaking with a number of ambassadors.

The Russian Embassy in Ireland tweeted a picture on Friday of Sean Clancy posing with Ambassador Yury Filatov, with the post noting that they had discussed issues of Russian-Irish relations and the international agenda “as well as prospects of contacts between armed forces of two countries”.

But speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Coveney said that Lt General Clancy had his full support.

He said: “”I have absolutely no hesitation in expressing my full support and confidence in the Chief of Staff and in his judgement,” he said.

“The Chief is holding a number of pro forma meetings” with diplomats as is usual when appointed, Minister Coveney noted. What I commented on last night – in response to a question – related to the timing of the meeting with the Russian ambassador, and the tweet drawing attention to it.

“I have absolutely no reservations or no questions about his actions. I don’t think it’s welcome that the Chief of Staff has been brought into public commentary and political debate, and I recognise that I have made a contribution to allowing that to happen, and I’d certainly like to correct that this morning.”

Coveney was criticised by Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence John Brady who said the minister’s actions had “undermined his Chief of Staff at the very start of their tenure”.

This morning, the Department of Transport issued a marine notice advising all seafarers that the Russian Navy will carry out manoeuvres off the southwest coast of Ireland from 3 to 8 February.

Fishermen have today also met with the Russian ambassador over concerns for their safety during the military drills.

The Russian artillery drills at the start of February will take place in international waters but within Irish-controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

