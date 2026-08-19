Did you make a decision around baptising your child or not? We want to hear your thoughts

THE NUMBER OF Catholic baptisms has declined by 30% over the past decade, according to research by Christian conservative think-tank The Iona Institute.

The organisation describes this decline as “dramatic” and notes that it is most stark in Dublin, where the decline is 40%.

The birth rate in Ireland has declined by about 20% over a similar period, something Iona cites, adding that there is also a “growing secularisation” within society.

Schools now being largely unable to discriminate in admissions based on religion has also been previously cited as an influencing factor.

The question of baptising a child or children is one that is frequently discussed in various media, but it is within homes and family units that decisions are actually taken.

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Sometimes the question is very straightforward for parents, while for others there is a degree of mulling the various pros and cons.

The issue can be so contentious that there has even been reports of secret baptisms, where one parent or another family member baptises a child in secret.

If you are a parent, we want to find out what led to your decision to baptise your child or not baptise your child? What were the influencing factors and was there much discussion involved? If your child is now older, are you happy with your decision or is there any regret?

The callout is open to people from all religious backgrounds. If you’re of any faith or no faith at all, we want to hear if baptism was discussed and how the discussion went.

Please get in touch by emailing answers@thejournal.ie and telling us about your experience.

Please include your own name, your county and your child’s age, keeping your response to a maximum of three paragraphs.

Submissions will be used in an article next week, and may be edited for length or clarity.