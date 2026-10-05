Ten psychiatrists unavailable to assess man charged with murder, court hears

EFFORTS ARE BEING made to source a psychiatrist from outside the state after 10 psychiatrists indicated they were too busy to complete an assessment on a 29-year-old man charged with murder.

Reece Keogh was previously charged with the murder of Daniel O’Sullivan, contrary to Common Law, in April of last year at Tynan’s Bar on North Main Street in Youghal, Co Cork.

O’Sullivan, who was originally from Carhookeal in Mallow, Co Cork, was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) with serious injuries on 14 April 2025. He was subsequently pronounced dead.

Keogh, with an address at North Main Street in Youghal, was described as a “vulnerable person” when he was first charged at district court level in April of last year. His solicitor, Joe Cuddigan, asked that he receive appropriate medical attention whilst in custody

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At a sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Cork today, defence barrister Marjorie Farrelly SC said that the solicitor in the case had been “banging his head against the wall” trying to get a psychiatrist to carry out a psychiatric assessment on Keogh.

She said that 10 psychiatrists had declined to take on the assessment. Some said they were too busy, whilst others queried the status of payments under the new legal aid scheme.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon adjourned the case for mention on 23 October next.

O’Sullivan (31) was residing at an apartment in Brown’s Court on Lower Brown Street in Youghal at the time of his death.

An inquest at Cork Coroner’s Court previously heard that he died from haemorrhage and shock having sustained stab wounds to the abdomen.

Following his death, his loved ones thanked paramedics, members of An Garda Síochána and the staff of Cork University Hospital for their care and attention at such a difficult time.