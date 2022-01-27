#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 27 January 2022
Russian ambassador to meet with Cork fishermen over military exercise concerns

Russia has planned military exercises to take place 240km off the Irish coast next week.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 27 Jan 2022, 6:00 AM
File image of a fishing boat in Cork.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

THE RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR to Ireland will today meet with a fishermen group to discuss concerns over the planned Russian military exercises off the Irish coast. 

Fishermen at the South & West Fish Producers Organisation based in Cork said they are planning a “peaceful protest” to try and disrupt these military exercises scheduled to take place in the first week of February. 

CEO of the organisation Patrick Murphy said the group is concerned about potential disruption to the migratory path and breeding season of fish and the “untold damage” to marine wildlife. 

Murphy said fishermen are discussing a plan to fish in an area near the proposed area of the military exercises while they are taking place. 

It is a relatively small area of water but it is within Ireland’s Exclusive Economic Zone – which is patrolled by Irish Naval ships and Air Corps Casa aircraft. The area is located approximately 240 kilometres off the Irish coast. 

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103′s Cork Today Show, Murphy said it’s hoped that if there is an overlap between the fishing area and the area for the military exercises, “they will move the exercises away from us and that will be a solution to the problem”. 

“We do not want to add tensions or be part of anything that might be a knee-jerk reaction by this nation, so we’re hoping the dialogue that we have with the ambassador, and it’s been positive to date, will rectify our concerns.”

The Russian Embassy in Ireland confirmed that Yury Filatov, the Russian ambassador, will meet with Murphy today. 

A spokesperson for the Embassy said the CEO of the fishermen group will “share their concerns about the upcoming naval drills in the Atlantic”.  

Murphy said yesterday: “We are not going to be sending our boats into danger, but we’re letting everybody know these boats were going there before the Russians.

“We are not doing this to antagonise the Russian people. This, I believe, can be solved if these boats move into deeper water and move away from these sensitive areas.” 

The Minister of State for Heritage also said he is “deeply concerned” about the potential impacts for marine wildlife caused by the planned military exercises. 

Malcolm Noonan wrote to the Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Yury Filatov to express these concerns. 

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

