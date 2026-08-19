Man (69) found dead at house in Cavan named as garda probe continues

GARDAÍ ARE CONTINUING to investigate the death of an elderly pensioner in County Cavan.

The body of the late Eugene ‘Chris’ Murray (69) was discovered at his home in the Kilmore estate in Ballyjamesduff on Saturday evening, 15 August.

Mr Murray, a married father of one, was wheelchair-bound having recently had a leg amputated.

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Details of a post-mortem examination carried out at Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan have not been released by gardaí due to operational reasons, though a spokesperson stated that investigators are examining “all of the circumstances” surrounding the married father-of-one’s death.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed, and an incident room has been established at Bailieborough Garda Station as detectives continue to establish what happened. A decision is expected in the coming days regarding what direction the probe will take.

A technical examination of the scene has been completed and additional gardaí attended the property on Tuesday when a number of searches were carried out, the Celt understands.

A statement issued by gardaí called for any potential witnesses to come forward, with a particular appeal to road users and pedestrians in the Kilmore estate between 6pm and midnight on Saturday, 15 August, and who may have dashcam or other camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bailieborough Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.