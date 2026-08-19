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Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

The most important Irish and international stories you need to know today.
9.14pm, 19 Aug 2026
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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

0013 Howth_90753870 People in Howth enjoying the weather. Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

hind-rajab-poses-in-gaza-city-wednesday-aug-19-2026-with-a-photo-of-her-granddaughter-hind-rajab-a-5-year-old-palestinian-girl-who-was-killed-alongside-her-family-in-gaza-in-february-2024-ap Hind Rajab poses in Gaza City, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, with a photo of her granddaughter, Hind Rajab, a 5-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed alongside her family in Gaza Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: The Israeli army admitted firing on a car in the death of five-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab as it launched a criminal investigation into the incident.

#US: Rosie O’Donnell made a surprise return to US screens as she regaled Jimmmy Kimmel’s audience with tales of Ireland.

PARTING SHOT

It was the comeback of the century, and now we’ll be able to relive it via the cinema.

Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger follows Liam and Noel Gallagher as they undertake their Live 25 tour, which kicked off a year ago in Cardiff and, of course, included two sell-out night’s in Croke Park in Dublin.

The trailer was released by Disney Plus on Tuesday and is due for cinema release in September, after a fancy outing at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival next month.

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