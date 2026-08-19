Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#GAZA: The Israeli army admitted firing on a car in the death of five-year-old Palestinian girl Hind Rajab as it launched a criminal investigation into the incident.
#US: Rosie O’Donnell made a surprise return to US screens as she regaled Jimmmy Kimmel’s audience with tales of Ireland.
It was the comeback of the century, and now we’ll be able to relive it via the cinema.
Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger follows Liam and Noel Gallagher as they undertake their Live 25 tour, which kicked off a year ago in Cardiff and, of course, included two sell-out night’s in Croke Park in Dublin.
The trailer was released by Disney Plus on Tuesday and is due for cinema release in September, after a fancy outing at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival next month.
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