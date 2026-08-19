‘I didn’t think I was a Rose': Caoilfhinn Ní Choiligh on the journey to the Rose of Tralee crown

IT IS A win for Westmeath as 26-year-old Caoilfhinn Ní Choiligh has been crowned the Rose of Tralee.

In the 67 years of the festival, the county has only taken home the crown once before.

The Mullingar native and wigmaker said she “was speechless” as she was handed the winning sash.

She made a memorable stage appearance on Tuesday night, opening up about her alopecia diagnosis, a condition she had suffered with since the age of 15.

Ní Choiligh brought on her wigs and tried them on for the audience, receiving a standing ovation.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland today, Ní Choiligh said that winning was unexpected and “a great plus” but she was just “delighted to have been part of the 2026 class of Roses”.

She said that she wanted to encourage others to “embrace the imperfections”.

“I don’t take off my wig and I’ve only done it maybe a handful of times. My very close friends have only recently seen me without a wig on. So, to do it on national television was definitely surreal,” she said on Morning Ireland.

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During the rose tour, Ní Choiligh spoke to The Journal on her motivations for entering the competition this year.

“I’ve just turned 26. And when I hit that of age, I was like, I need to just do more things, put myself out there a bit more, because I always kind of struggled with my confidence.

At first I said I don’t think I’m good enough, I don’t think I’m a Rose. And then I was like, I’ll do it and see how I get on”.

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Meeting new people was also a motivation for Ní Choiligh.

“I think in your mid-20s, it’s so hard. It can be quite isolating”, she added.

Through the platform she always hoped to raise awareness for alopecia, and other autoimmune conditions that can be hidden, describing the rose as “a meaningful opportunity to be able to put myself out there”.

“I definitely struggled when I was younger to find someone that looked like me,” she told The Journal.

Ní Choiligh is the founder of The Hair Loss Haven, a group offering support for those with alopecia, including cancer survivors.

Asked what she believed made a winning rose, Ní Choiligh said that it was someone ”living their authentic self”.

After her win, Ní Choiligh said she hoped to highlight the behind-the-scenes aspects of the festival that are not shown on television.

“I really just want to do lots of local things and grassroots things, on top of obviously doing my little bit of advocacy for the hair loss, but that’s just one small part”, she told The Journal.

“I want to be a different Rose. I want to show that success can look and can take many different forms”, she added.

Ní Choiligh beat 31 other roses to win the 2026 crown.

Over the next year as The Rose of Tralee she will be responsible for attending events and representing the festival globally.

Last year’s winner, Katelyn Cummins from Laois, attended over 270 events as part of her run, and was applauded on stage during this year’s festivities.

The prize package for 2026 includes a €25,000 prize fund and the keys to a fully electric Kia EV3 car.

Highlights from the final night

The second and final night of the contest two had its fair share of dancing, from Riverdance making an appearance as the interval act to multiple roses showing off their skills.

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Toronto Rose and professional Irish dancer Kylie Paliani made an impression with a high energy routine Irish dance routine.

Wicklow Rose Carolann McDonald (an award-winning baton twirler) completed a contemporary routine, flipping around the stage while trying not to drop the baton.

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Wicklow Rose Carolann McDonald is putting on a show with the baton! 🌹💙#RoseofTralee pic.twitter.com/lgCHiQyzxi — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) August 18, 2026

The Kerry v Mayo rivalry continued nearly a month after the All-Ireland final as Carolina Rose Grace O’Halloran burst into the Green and Red of Mayo, much to the disgust of Kerry man Dáithí Ó Sé.

Commentator Carl Mullen told him ”while they might not have a Rose, they do have Sam”. (The All-Ireland winners did not have an entrant in the competition this year.)

To rub salt in the wound, presenter James Patrice arrived on stage with the Sam Maguire cup, much to the delight of Mayo fans in the audience.

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Roscommon Rose Rebecca Collins nearly did not enter the competition, with host Kathryn Thomas saying “she was never meant to be here”.

That was because her sister Jessica wanted to represent the county, described as far more talented with many party pieces on offer. When Jessica could not attend the heats, Rebecca took her place.

Capitalising on her lack of talents, Collins wrote and performed a poem about not having a party piece for the Rose of Tralee, gaining a standing ovation from the crowd.

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