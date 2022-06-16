The 5 at 5: Thursday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #KINAHAN: The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) will serve papers on crime boss Daniel Kinahan by registered post after they discovered addresses for him in Dubai from a US Treasury press release.
2. #CARLOW: Fire services are currently at the scene of a large blaze at a factory in Carlow town.
3. #COST OF LIVING: Leo Varadkar has said he is not ruling out new Government measures to address the cost of living crisis ahead of October’s Budget.
4. #WAR: The leaders of France, Germany and Italy vowed to help Ukraine defeat Russia and to rebuild its shattered cities, in a visit to a war-torn Kyiv suburb today.
5. #SPACEY: Kevin Spacey “strenuously denies” allegations that he sexually assaulted three men, a court has heard.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS