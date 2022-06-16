#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 16 Jun 2022, 4:52 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #KINAHAN: The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) will serve papers on crime boss Daniel Kinahan by registered post after they discovered addresses for him in Dubai from a US Treasury press release.

2. #CARLOW: Fire services are currently at the scene of a large blaze at a factory in Carlow town.

3. #COST OF LIVING: Leo Varadkar has said he is not ruling out new Government measures to address the cost of living crisis ahead of October’s Budget.

4. #WAR: The leaders of  France, Germany and Italy vowed to help Ukraine defeat Russia and to rebuild its shattered cities, in a visit to a war-torn Kyiv suburb today.

5. #SPACEY: Kevin Spacey “strenuously denies” allegations that he sexually assaulted three men, a court has heard.

