Firefighters tackle significant fire at factory in Carlow town

FIRE SERVICES ARE currently battling a large blaze at a factory in Carlow town.

Multiple appliances are at the scene at the Oglesbury and Butler factory on the O’Brien Road in the town.

Locals have been urged to keep their windows closed as firefighters deal with the flames.

The O’Brien Road has been closed in the town until further notice.

Social media posts show large plumes of smoke filling the air as emergency services tend to the fire.

Significant fire at Oglesby & Butler in #Carlow town. People urged to avoid the O’Brien Road. More to follow ⁦@beat102103⁩ pic.twitter.com/uBmhlXQ3Gq — Dean Egan (@deanpatrickegan) June 16, 2022

There have been no reports so far of any injuries.

More to follow.