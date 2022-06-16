#Open journalism No news is bad news

Kevin Spacey due in UK court charged with sexually assaulting three men

By Press Association Thursday 16 Jun 2022, 7:08 AM
Image: JEFF OVERS
Image: JEFF OVERS

OSCAR-WINNING ACTOR Kevin Spacey is due to appear in court charged with sexually assaulting three men.

The Hollywood star, 62, is expected to attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court today to face four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The allegations relate to three men, now in their 30s and 40s, in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013, while Spacey was artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised charges against him last month, but the American could only be formally charged once he had travelled to the UK earlier this week.

The charges are: two counts of sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 40s, in March 2005 in London; sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 30s, and causing him to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, in August 2008 in London; sexual assault on a man, who is now in his 30s, in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.

Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner who is known for starring roles in American Beauty, The Usual Suspects and House Of Cards, had previously said he would travel to the UK to face the charges, which he is expected to deny.

In a statement released to Good Morning America after the CPS announcement, he said: “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

The most serious charge of causing a man to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent is an indictable-only offence, meaning it can only be tried in Crown Court.

Spacey, whose address in court documents is given as an apartment in Waterloo, central London, was artistic director at the Old Vic between 2004 and 2015.

