The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #BYE BYE BORIS Continuing an extraordinary 48 hours in UK politics, Boris Johnson has announced his resignation as Prime Minister. You can keep up-to-date with the latest on our liveblog.

2. #LEADERSHIP RACE While Johnson plans to remain in office until his successor is chosen, there are rumblings among his party that he will need to be replaced with an interim Prime Minister ahead of the election. This is how the next Tory leader will be selected.

3. #NO CONFIDENCE Back at home, Sinn Féin is considering tabling a motion of no confidence in the government, following its loss of a Dáil majority.

4. #CORONER’S COURT An inquest into the murder of a nephew of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch heard nobody has been charged in relation to his death, despite over 450 lines of inquiry having been investigated by gardaí.

5. #ROAD SAFETY New research published by the Road Safety Authority has found that almost a quarter of motorists admit to checking their mobile phone notifications while driving.