1. #WEXFORD: 29 patients will remain at Wexford General Hospital for treatment after the fire at the building yesterday led to the evacuation of over 200 patients.

2. #COURT: A boy (13) with autism who sued a neurologist over the alleged failure to properly inform his mother of the risks of taking an epilepsy drug while pregnant has settled his case for €15 million.

3. #BERTIE: A group of protesters have interrupted a ceremony today where former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern was receiving an honorary doctorate from Dublin City University.

4. #CALDWELL: A senior police officer has repeated his belief that the dissident republican New IRA carried out a gun attack on an off-duty detective in Northern Ireland.

5. #RIP: Britpop band Pulp has paid tribute to their bassist and “beloved friend” Steve Mackey, who died today at age 56.