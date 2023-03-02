Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #WEXFORD: 29 patients will remain at Wexford General Hospital for treatment after the fire at the building yesterday led to the evacuation of over 200 patients.
2. #COURT: A boy (13) with autism who sued a neurologist over the alleged failure to properly inform his mother of the risks of taking an epilepsy drug while pregnant has settled his case for €15 million.
3. #BERTIE: A group of protesters have interrupted a ceremony today where former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern was receiving an honorary doctorate from Dublin City University.
4. #CALDWELL: A senior police officer has repeated his belief that the dissident republican New IRA carried out a gun attack on an off-duty detective in Northern Ireland.
5. #RIP: Britpop band Pulp has paid tribute to their bassist and “beloved friend” Steve Mackey, who died today at age 56.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site