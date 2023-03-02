Advertisement

Thursday 2 March 2023
Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern in the Helix Theatre, DCU Glasnevin, to receive an honorary doctorate from Dublin City University.
# DCU
Protestors interrupt honorary doctorate ceremony of former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern
Dublin City University was conferring the award of Doctor of Philosophy on Ahern and Professor Monica McWilliams.
A GROUP OF protestors have interrupted a ceremony today where former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern was receiving an honorary doctorate from Dublin City University.

Dublin City University was conferring the award of Doctor of Philosophy on Ahern and Professor Monica McWilliams, who is a campaigner for peace and was a signatory of the Good Friday Agreement on behalf of the Northern Ireland Women’s Coalition.

The event was taking place at DCU’s Glasnevin Campus.

However, several individuals who identified themselves as being from the Connolly Youth Movement interrupted the ceremony and labelled Ahern the “architect of the financial crisis”.

There were audible jeers from those gathered and the protestors were ejected from the auditorium by security.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for DCU said: “Dublin City University acknowledges the protest made by the Connolly Youth Movement during today’s Honorary Graduation ceremony.

“As a university, we recognise their right to express their views; debate and differing ideas are the lifeblood of academia and our democracy at large.” 

-With additional reporting from Carl Kinsella

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
