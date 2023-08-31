EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #TIPPERARY: Tributes have been paid to Nicole Murphy, one of the victims of a road crash that claimed four lives in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, during her funeral service today.

2. #JOHANNESBURG: Twelve children were among 74 people killed in a fire that engulfed a five-storey building in central Johannesburg today, authorities have said.

3. #TROLLEY WATCH: The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said that this has been the worst August for hospital overcrowding since it started counting trolleys in 2004, with over 9,720 patients admitted without a bed.

4. #HOUSING: New figures released by the Residential Tenancies Board show that average rent for new tenancies in Ireland has risen by almost 9% since last year.

5. #MENTAL HEALTH: Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said today that he believes smartphones should be banned in schools because of the negative impact they have on children and teens’ mental health.