Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 31 August 2023 Dublin: 16°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
754
0
1 hour ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #TIPPERARY: Tributes have been paid to Nicole Murphy, one of the victims of a road crash that claimed four lives in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, during her funeral service today.

2. #JOHANNESBURG: Twelve children were among 74 people killed in a fire that engulfed a five-storey building in central Johannesburg today, authorities have said.

3. #TROLLEY WATCH: The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said that this has been the worst August for hospital overcrowding since it started counting trolleys in 2004, with over 9,720 patients admitted without a bed.

4. #HOUSING: New figures released by the Residential Tenancies Board show that average rent for new tenancies in Ireland has risen by almost 9% since last year.

5. #MENTAL HEALTH: Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said today that he believes smartphones should be banned in schools because of the negative impact they have on children and teens’ mental health.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags