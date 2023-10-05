EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #KHARKIV: A Russian strike has killed at least 50 people gathered for a wake at a shop and cafe in an eastern Ukrainian village, officials have said.

2. #DUBLIN: A female pedestrian has been killed in a hit-and-run incident in north Dublin in a case that has been referred to the Garda Ombudsman.

3. #ACROSS THE WATER: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has expressed concern about some of the language emanating from the Tory conference over the past few days in relation to human rights, adding that some of the speeches he heard were “not the Britain I know”.

4. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Three people are to be prosecuted in connection with the singing of a song which contained offensive lyrics about the murder of Michaela McAreavey.

5. #BUDGET 2024: Tánaiste Micheál Martin failed to confirm that the government would honour commitments previously made to reduce childcare costs by 50% over two years.