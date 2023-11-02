Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #COURTS: Jozef Puska, the man accused of killing school teacher Ashling Murphy, has appeared in the witness stand at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.
2. #GAZA: Hundreds more foreigners and dual nationals have fled war-torn Gaza for Egypt today as Israeli forces bombarded and fought ground battles in the besieged Palestinian territory, where thousands have died.
3. #STORM CIARÁN: After battering northern France with record winds of 200km/h that killed a lorry driver, Storm Ciarán has headed north with Britain on high alert amid warnings of flooding, blackouts and major travel disruptions.
4. #RTÉ: New documents have revealed that three reviews into RTÉ’s finances by consultants Grant Thornton cost almost €500,000.
5. #NOW AND THEN: A new Beatles song, produced with a little help from artificial intelligence, was released today, over four decades after it was originally recorded as a demo.
