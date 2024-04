EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #INQUEST: A verdict of medical misadventure has been returned at the inquest into the death of teenager Aoife Johnston at University Hospital Limerick in 2022.

2. #DUBLIN: Gardaí investigating the murder of Josip Štrok and a serious assault on another man which occurred in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, on 30 March have arrested three men.

3. #HARVEY WEINSTEIN: A New York court has overturned disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction.

4. #STARDUST: Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has said that Garda are reviewing two files submitted to the DPP in respect to the Stardust fire, after an inquest returned a verdict of unlawful killing in all 48 deaths in the tragedy.

5. #RAFAH CROSSING: The Journal‘s Niall O’Connor spoke to Palestinians at the Rafah Crossing and at a refugee camp in Jordan, all of whom spoke of a need to go home.