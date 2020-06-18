The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GARDA: Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has condemned the shooting of Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

2. #HAIRDRESSERS: NPHET will today consider whether hairdressers can reopen early, the two metre social distancing rule, and when weddings can take place.

3. #WEATHER: A Status Yellow rainfall warning remains in place for 20 counties across the country today, with more heavy showers and thunderstorms forecast.

4. #RIP: Former US ambassador to Ireland Jean Kennedy Smith has died aged 92.

5. #BEIJING: Beijing has reported a decline in newly confirmed cases of Covid-19 as the city continued to press stricter measures to contain a new outbreak.