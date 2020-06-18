The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #GARDA: Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has condemned the shooting of Detective Garda Colm Horkan.
2. #HAIRDRESSERS: NPHET will today consider whether hairdressers can reopen early, the two metre social distancing rule, and when weddings can take place.
3. #WEATHER: A Status Yellow rainfall warning remains in place for 20 counties across the country today, with more heavy showers and thunderstorms forecast.
4. #RIP: Former US ambassador to Ireland Jean Kennedy Smith has died aged 92.
5. #BEIJING: Beijing has reported a decline in newly confirmed cases of Covid-19 as the city continued to press stricter measures to contain a new outbreak.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (1)