Thursday 18 June, 2020
Former US Ambassador to Ireland Jean Kennedy Smith dies aged 92

Ms Smith was the youngest and last-surviving child of Joseph P. Kennedy and Rose Fitzgerald.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 18 Jun 2020, 1:11 PM
28 minutes ago 3,907 Views 1 Comment
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

FORMER US AMBASSADOR to Ireland Jean Kennedy Smith has died aged 92, the New York Times has reported

Smith, whose pivotal role during the 1990s helped bring an end to violence in Northern Ireland, passed away yesterday at her home in Manhattan. 

The last-surviving child of Joseph P. Kennedy and Rose Fitzgerald, Smith’s siblings included US President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, Special Olympic founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver and Senator Ted Kennedy. 

Smith was appointed US Ambassador to Ireland by President Bill Clinton in 1993. 

She was granted honorary Irish citizenship by President Mary McAleese in 1998, the year the Good Friday Agreement was signed. She retired as Ambassador three months after the agreement was signed. 

In 2011, President Barack Obama awarded Smith the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her work with people with disabilities.

In 2013, Smith and Caroline Kennedy, JFK’s daughter, attended the ceremony in Co Wexford, which also served as the launch of a major new permanent exhibition on JFK’s presidency.

The New York Times today reported that Smith was “the youngest and last-surviving sibling in a family that embedded itself in the American consciousness and wrote itself into American history, producing a president and senators and an unrivaled mystique fashioned out of political glory, personal charisma, great wealth and staggering tragedy.”

Her death was confirmed by her daughter Kym.  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

