Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 30 November 2023 Dublin: 3°C
GOOD EVENING

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

320
0
26 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

1. #RIP Shane MacGowan has died aged 65. The hugely influential musician, songwriter and singer was best known as the lead singer and songwriter of The Pogues.

2. #MULTYFARNHAM A 49-year-old woman pleaded guilty to the murder of her two children, aged two and five, amid emotional scenes at the Central Criminal Court today. 

3. #PARNALL SQUARE Gardaí have criticised an Irish website which published details of the wrong man accused of the Parnell Square attack. 

4. #COP 28 The first pledges to a new Loss and Damage Fund freshly agreed at COP28 have been announced as countries reached a long-awaited agreement.

5. #COLD SNAP It’s set to be a cold few days ahead with a low temperature/ice warning in place for most counties today

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags