EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #RIP Shane MacGowan has died aged 65. The hugely influential musician, songwriter and singer was best known as the lead singer and songwriter of The Pogues.
2. #MULTYFARNHAM A 49-year-old woman pleaded guilty to the murder of her two children, aged two and five, amid emotional scenes at the Central Criminal Court today.
3. #PARNALL SQUARE Gardaí have criticised an Irish website which published details of the wrong man accused of the Parnell Square attack.
4. #COP 28 The first pledges to a new Loss and Damage Fund freshly agreed at COP28 have been announced as countries reached a long-awaited agreement.
5. #COLD SNAP It’s set to be a cold few days ahead with a low temperature/ice warning in place for most counties today.
