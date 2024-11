EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #US ELECTION: Donald Trump will return to the White House for a second term, four years after voters ousted him, in a historic win for the businessman and the Republican party.

Advertisement

2. #HOW IT HAPPENED: Here are the seven key moments in Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

3. #WHAT NEXT: From the economy, to immigration and US foreign policy, Trump has big plans for his second stint in the job.

4. #CONOR MCGREGOR: The woman taking a damages claim against Conor McGregor told the High Court that she thought she wasn’t going to see her daughter again when the Mixed Martial Arts fighter allegedly choked her before he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

5. #GOLDEN NUGGETS: Supermac’s pre-tax profit surged by 28% to €43.6m as it records its best ever revenue.