The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #VACCINE: The EU’s medicines regulator has said unusual blood clotting events should be listed as “very rare side effects” of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.
2. #BOMB: The involvement of the New IRA in the planting of a viable device under the vehicle of a member of the PSNI is a “strong line of inquiry”.
3. #RESTRICTIONS: The government hopes to provide “an indicative idea” at the end of next week about the Covid-19 restrictions that will be in place for the summer months, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.
4. #NEW ROLE: Robert Watt has formally been appointed as secretary general of the Department of Health, following Cabinet approval this afternoon.
5. #IRISH BORDER: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he does not see a referendum on a united Ireland happening for “a very, very long time to come”.
