Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 20 April 2021
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 20 Apr 2021, 4:45 PM
54 minutes ago 2,478 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5415397
Image: Shutterstock/Erik Mandre
Image: Shutterstock/Erik Mandre

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #VACCINE: The EU’s medicines regulator has said unusual blood clotting events should be listed as “very rare side effects” of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine.

2. #BOMB: The involvement of the New IRA in the planting of a viable device under the vehicle of a member of the PSNI is a “strong line of inquiry”.

3. #RESTRICTIONS: The government hopes to provide “an indicative idea” at the end of next week about the Covid-19 restrictions that will be in place for the summer months, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

4. #NEW ROLE: Robert Watt has formally been appointed as secretary general of the Department of Health, following Cabinet approval this afternoon.

5. #IRISH BORDER: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he does not see a referendum on a united Ireland happening  for “a very, very long time to come”.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie