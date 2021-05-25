The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #VACCINES: Ireland will have administered 2.5 million doses of the various Covid-19 vaccines by the end of today, according to Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

2. #BELARUS: President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime was increasingly isolated today as Europe cut air links and calls grew for more action over its diversion of an airliner and arrest of opposition journalist Roman Protasevich.

3. #HOSPITALITY: New guidelines to be published by Fáilte Ireland indicate the 105-minute limit will return for indoor drinking and dining when indoor hospitality returns.

4. #BEACHES: This year’s list of Blue Flag beaches was announced today with a total of 93 Irish beaches and marinas making the grade.

5. #GAA: The row between Clare and Wexford rumbles on as Clare GAA released a new statement insisting that two of their senior hurlers were identified as close contacts on the back of ‘discussions between the contact tracing team of the HSE and the Wexford players’ who were positive Covid-19 cases.