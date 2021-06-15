The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #MICA: Protestors affected by the Mica concrete scandal have marched on the Convention Centre in Dublin demanding the Government cover 100% of the costs associated with the crumbling homes.
2. #RYANAIR: The diversion of a Ryanair flight to Belarus, allowing a prominent critic to be arrested, was a “premeditated breach of all the international aviation rules”, according to the airline’s boss Michael O’Leary.
3. #ERIKSEN: Danish football player Christian Eriksen has said that he was doing “fine” in an Instagram post from hospital.
4. #TUSLA: An adoptee rights group has said that Tusla is “unfit for purpose” ahead of an anticipated apology from the agency over the experience of adopted people looking for information.
5. #VACCINES: There are no current plans to allow a first dose of one Covid-19 vaccine and a second dose of another to be administered, government ministers have confirmed.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS