The 5 at 5: Tuesday

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 15 Jun 2021, 4:45 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MICA: Protestors affected by the Mica concrete scandal have marched on the Convention Centre in Dublin demanding the Government cover 100% of the costs associated with the crumbling homes. 

2. #RYANAIR: The diversion of a Ryanair flight to Belarus, allowing a prominent critic to be arrested, was a “premeditated breach of all the international aviation rules”, according to the airline’s boss Michael O’Leary.

3. #ERIKSEN: Danish football player Christian Eriksen has said that he was doing “fine” in an Instagram post from hospital.

4. #TUSLA: An adoptee rights group has said that Tusla is “unfit for purpose” ahead of an anticipated apology from the agency over the experience of adopted people looking for information.

5. #VACCINES: There are no current plans to allow a first dose of one Covid-19 vaccine and a second dose of another to be administered, government ministers have confirmed.

