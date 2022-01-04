The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ANTIGEN: The HPRA and and a pharmaceutical company which makes antigen tests are to investigate after a number of complaints were made about apparent false positives.

2. #SCHOOLS: Education Minister Norma Foley is meeting with teaching unions and other stakeholders today ahead of the reopening of schools after the Christmas break on Thursday.

3. #HOSPITALS: Hospitals are suspending elective care amid growing pressure on the health system from Covid-19, the HSE chief has said.

4. #ASSAULT: Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for witnesses after two teenagers were attacked in Ballyfermot last Thursday.

5. #PRINCE ANDREW: A key court hearing in which Prince Andrew’s lawyers will urge a New York judge to dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit brought against the British royal has begun.