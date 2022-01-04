The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #ANTIGEN: The HPRA and and a pharmaceutical company which makes antigen tests are to investigate after a number of complaints were made about apparent false positives.
2. #SCHOOLS: Education Minister Norma Foley is meeting with teaching unions and other stakeholders today ahead of the reopening of schools after the Christmas break on Thursday.
3. #HOSPITALS: Hospitals are suspending elective care amid growing pressure on the health system from Covid-19, the HSE chief has said.
4. #ASSAULT: Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for witnesses after two teenagers were attacked in Ballyfermot last Thursday.
5. #PRINCE ANDREW: A key court hearing in which Prince Andrew’s lawyers will urge a New York judge to dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit brought against the British royal has begun.
COMMENTS