The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #EXAMS: The Education Minister has announced plans for a traditional Leaving Cert with “some elements of choice” this year following an agreement by ministers this morning.

2. #COVENEY: Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said the gathering at his department was “a serious mistake that shouldn’t have happened” after a review published last night found that it was a “serious breach” of Covid guidelines.

3. #INJURED: A woman is recovering after she was badly beaten in what gardaí believe was a random attack on a Cork city street.

4. #DOWNING STREET: The findings of a police investigation into parties in No 10 and Whitehall should be made public, UK Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said.

5. #DENMARK: Denmark has become the first EU country to lift all of its Covid restrictions despite record numbers of cases.