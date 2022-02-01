#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 1 February 2022
Plans for regular Leaving Cert exams with 'some elements of choice' to be brought to Cabinet

A debate has been simmering in recent weeks about what should happen with the exams this year.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 1 Feb 2022, 7:02 AM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

PLANS FOR Leaving Certificate examinations with “some elements of choice” are set to be brought to Cabinet today. 

A debate has been simmering in recent weeks about what should happen with the Leaving Cert and Junior Cert exams this year. 

Earlier this month, a survey was released by the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union that showed 68% of students want a ‘hybrid-model’ Leaving Cert used in 2022.

However, it’s understood that under plans to be considered by Cabinet, regular Leaving Certificate exams will take place, but will include “some elements of choice” on the papers.

It’s understood there will be more choice on the maths paper than usual. 

Grade inflation, which has pushed CAO points up over the last two years, has been raised as a concern.

Last year, the Leaving Cert was operated using a hybrid model whereby students had a choice of whether to sit an exam in each subject or receive a calculated grade which was known as an SEC-Accredited Grade. Students who opted to sit an exam received whatever result is higher between the two.

A number of students due to sit their Leaving Cert this summer did not undertake a Junior Cert in 2020 when it was cancelled due to the pandemic. Teachers have raised concerns that this could cause problems in grading students without a benchmark to compare against. 

The ASTI had pushed for traditional State exams in 2021, but following a survey of secondary students asking what their preference was, a choice was offered to students to sit the written exams, or have their grade calculated by teachers and then ‘standardised’ by the Department of Education.

Speaking last month, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told Newstalk’s Lunchtime Live today that “getting back to a normal Leaving Cert” will be possible this summer. 

With reporting by Christina Finn and Gráinne Ní Aodha  

Hayley Halpin
